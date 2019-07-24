New Study Ranks Hotels for Overall Guest Satisfaction
Want to know which hotels ranked the highest in overall guest satisfaction? J.D. Power has you covered.
In the 2019 edition of the J.D. Power 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, the group used responses from almost 45,000 guests who stayed at a hotel between June 2018 and May 2019 to compile its rankings.
The study found that overall satisfaction for the industry increased eight points to 825, on a 1,000-point scale, driven by expanded approval of guest rooms and hotel facilities.
“Hotels in all price ranges have excelled at ensuring their customers have a top-notch experience,” J.D. Power’s Jennifer Corwin said in a statement. “Years of capital investment in offerings such as higher-end televisions and in-room tablets have left their mark. Now, as hotels look to push customer satisfaction levels higher, their focus should turn to service areas, particularly when it comes to direct booking.”
In addition to ranking the top hotels, the study found the upper midscale segment featured the most significant improvement in overall satisfaction. The luxury, upper upscale, upscale and midscale segments increased by seven points and the upper extended stay, extended stay and economy segments gained six points.
In terms of technology, J.D. Power revealed 77 percent of guests surveyed said a large flat-panel television was available in their rooms, but only 10 percent had a tablet for in-room information. The former was worth a 12-point lift, while the latter was worth a much more substantial 47-point increase.
As for the overall results, the following hotel brands rank highest in guest satisfaction in their respective segments, via J.D. Power’s official website:
Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton (for fourth consecutive year)
Upper Upscale: Kimpton Hotels
Upscale: Hilton Garden Inn (for third consecutive year)
Upper Midscale: Drury Hotels (for 13th consecutive year)
Midscale: Wingate by Wyndham (for fourth consecutive year)
Economy: Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham
Upper Extended Stay: Staybridge Suites (for second consecutive year)
Extended Stay: Home2 Suites by Hilton
