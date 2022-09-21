New Vegan Restaurant Opens at Hotel Xcaret Arte
Hotel & Resort Hotel Xcaret Arte Janeen Christoff September 20, 2022
Hotel Xcaret Arte is an adventure for the tastebuds with standout gastronomy created by its "flavor artists," and that now includes a new vegan restaurant, Apapachoa.
Guests can stop in for dishes developed by chef Miguel Bautista. The restaurant, located on the rooftop of La Paz casa, is open for breakfast and dinner and features everything from Mexican favorites to comfort food dishes. There is also a menu of vegan beverages and juices.
Dinner dishes include appetizers such as beetroot carpaccio, made up of beetroot, arugula, almond requeson cheese and kombucha vinaigrette and a tofu bowl comprised of smoked tofu, avocado, carrot slices, cucumber slices, cauliflower, black quinoa and creamy mango with basil. Diners can also choose from roasted cauliflower with pipian as well as a bruschetta trilogy.
Mains include Canelon made with stuffed white onion, pumpkin, carrot, peppers, and couscous. There's also a ravioli with Tartufo sauce, green rice and Mexican huarache as well as a pea hamburger.
Guests are raving about Apapchoa's menu, noting that it was their favorite spot to dine at the resort. One guest praised the cuisine on Instagram highlighting dishes such as the beetroot carpaccio and the pea hamburger.
"My husband and I started our feast with the charcoal roasted cauliflower with green mole and the beetroot carpaccio. These appetizers were so good," wrote Girouard on Instagram. "We shared their vegan burger, which was mind-blowing and finished with a blueberry cheesecake and the bitter chocolate ganache."
Another guest raved about the breakfast dishes, recommending the vegan chorizo made with chickpeas as well as the enfrijoladas and chilaquiles and the selection of juices.
Breakfast also includes gluten-free hot cakes, a scrambled tofu dish, two types of chilaquiles (red chilaquiles and poblano), Veracruz enfrijoladas and more.
Apapachoa joins a well-rounded list of dining establishments at Xcaret Arte that blend Mexican cuisine with Lebanese food, Japanese dishes, Mediterranean flavors and more. Chefs at Hotel Xcaret Arte have been hand-selected and display a passion for innovation. The Gastronomic Group of Hotels Xcaret is made up of 13 chefs and two sommeliers, including two with Michelin stars, Carlos Gaytán and Paco Méndez who head Ha and Encanta.
Hotel Xcaret Arte is located in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, and is 45 minutes from the Cancun International Airport and 45 minutes from Tulum. The all-inclusive, adults-only property includes unlimited access to the most iconic and loved parks in Cancun and Riviera Maya: Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage, and Xenotes, including more than 200 immersive experiences for guests at the property.
The resort's 900 suites have been inspired by Mexican artists and are located in five buildings, known as Casas with workshops dedicated to a specific form of art, including weaving, painting, pottery, dance and literature.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Hotel Xcaret Arte, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS