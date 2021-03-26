Noble House Hotels and Resorts Launches Tropical Distancing Program
Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with an upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating properties along with the historic Napa Valley Wine Train, is pleased to announce their new trademarked term – Tropical Distancing – to connote safe, social distancing practices at their warm weather destination hotels and resorts. The idyllic beachside properties offering Tropical Distancing packages and amenities include San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Kona Kai Resort & Spa, La Playa Beach & Golf, Ocean Key Resort & Spa, Pelican Grand Beach Resort, The Portfolio Hotel & Marina, Solé Miami, L’Auberge Del Mar, and the recently restored crown jewel of the collection, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, the only private island resort in the U.S.
“Were pleased to have secured the trademark for Tropical Distancing as our hotels and resorts begin with welcoming back more valued guests to experience our creative programming, excellent hospitality and safe, socially-distanced practices,” said Don Dennis, president of operations for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “We welcome wanderlust travelers to experience ‘The Art of Tropical Distancing’ programming such as private beach dinners, resort buy-out opportunities, outdoor adventure packages, working from hotel amenities and much more.”
Tropical Distancing is easy for guests to do what staying at Noble House’s beachside properties with their newly implemented safe, outdoor programming and packages. Kona Kai Resort & Spa and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort both maintain private beaches, a rarity to own and operate in their regions, allowing staff to safely monitor guest capacity while appropriately distancing lounge chairs and cabanas. San Diego Mission Bay Resort recently completed a $32 million renovation of its expansive 18-acre, campus-like property, providing guests ample room to explore the resort’s 4,000-sq. ft. outdoor pool area, spa and fitness center as well as five tennis courts, gift shop, restaurant and poolside grill. The Portofino Hotel & Marina debuted new health and wellness programming to encourage guests to embrace the great outdoors with the launch of its new onsite Dockside Adventure center and partnership with renowned creating brand REI, offering customized activity tours as well as rentals for standup paddleboards, single and tandem kayaks, and beach cruiser bikes. Ocean Key Resort & Spa also elevated its outdoor adventure program with its new multi-day experiences ranging from full day reef fishing excursions, seaplane trips and jet ski tours. Solé Miami debuted a ‘Shelter in Paradise’ package, designed for guests wanting to plan a getaway to the Florida coast without compromising safety, while enjoying a selection of thoughtful amenities.
Additionally, the celebrated hospitality company announced a new buy-out package at its most remote resort, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, for those looking to reserve the entire property for the ultimate Tropical Distancing getaway. Guests of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa now can reserve the entire four-acre Florida Keys property starting at $250,0000 per night for a three-night minimum stay. Guests can enjoy VIP access to the resort’s 16 Escape Suites, 10 Romance Suites, two Island Grand Suites and two Island Premiere Suites. This package includes transportation to and from the island via private yacht, gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinner for up to 60 people every day, and full access to the all-new world-class spa. Guests can also explore the area with a variety of water sport amenities such as paddle boards, kayaks, day sailors, motorboats, fishing gear and snorkel equipment.
As an additional layer of the initiative’s launch, Noble House has also created several new retail items with the Tropical Distancing tagline to embrace the lifestyle including sun hats, tote bags, towels and apparel that will soon be available for purchase at the beachfront resorts.
A new Tropical Distancing beverage program is also rolling out across the collection featuring a variety of upscale bottled and canned cocktails, canned alcoholic seltzers and wines, and a selection of local beers. A way for travelers to take their new canned imbibing lifestyle on the road with them and enjoy contact-less cocktails, these new offerings can be found in-room or preordered for the ultimate welcome experience. The “Can Do Attitude” beverage bucket includes guests’ choice of fuss-free and beach-ready beverages, Tropical Distancing coozies, a beverage bucket, and more to kickstart the vacation they’d been waiting for.
E-gift cards to “Give the Gift of Tropical Distancing” are also available for all coastal resorts in the collection, like this card available for The Portofino Hotel & Marina. During a time when everyone could use a bit of travel therapy and would like to do so safely, the ability to gift a getaway to warmth and beachfront relaxation is more valuable than ever.
