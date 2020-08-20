Noble House, Tradelasts Offer Health Care Workers Free Stays
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey August 20, 2020
Noble House Hotel & Resorts is offering complimentary post-COVID-19 vacation stays for medical personnel and their families at 18 of its properties in conjunction with Tradelasts, a vacation homeowner network.
“We’re so thankful to those that have fought this virus from the frontlines and we are very proud to partner with Tradelasts to gift vacations to these individuals and their families as a way to give back,” said Jake Donoghue, chief executive officer of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, a family-owned hotel and ownership management. Group. “Our company is built on providing memorable experiences to our guests, so we hope frontline workers will create lasting memories with their families while enjoying our properties.”
Properties include The Edgewater in Seattle, Wash.; River Terrace Inn in Napa, Calif., LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples, Fla.; Gateway Canyons Resort in Gateway, Colo.; Hotel Terra Jackson Hole in Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, Fla.; Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale; Sole Miami; San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Kona Kai Resort & Spa and L’Auberge Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.; and The Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, Calif.
To date, Tradelasts has received nominations for upward of 1,700 medical personnel.
During the pandemic, Tradelasts transformed its business model by matching vacation homeowners with medical personnel in order to provide first responders and their families complimentary vacation stays.
“As Tradelasts continues to thank and serve as many COVID-19 frontline medical responders as possible with gifted vacations, we are very grateful and honored to partner with Noble House,” said Pier White, founder and chief executive officer of Tradelasts. “This like-minded partnership of helping others during this difficult time enables us to provide many more medical personnel and their families from coast to coast with much deserved rest and recovery time so they can continue the fight.”
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS