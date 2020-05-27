Ocean Key Resort & Spa Set to Reopen June 1
Ocean Key Resort & Spa, a luxurious oceanfront property located in the heart of Key West – managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts – humbly announces its plans to reopen on June 1, 2020, including resumed operations of its restaurants, pool and SpaTerre, following guidance from state and local health authorities.
Advancing its safety protocols and best practices, Ocean Key Resort & Spa has implemented enhanced precautions including, but not limited to, enforcing social distance guidelines, increased staff training and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) — based on roles and responsibilities, delivering individual PPE for guests — upon request, regular sanitization of the property and its high touch areas, providing touchless hand sanitizer dispensers in all entrances and contact areas, exercising strict housekeeping guidelines and more.
“As we prepare to reopen, we are committed to providing the same level of exceptional, personalized service to our guests, with their safety — and the wellbeing of our associates — being the utmost priority,” said Bill Foster, regional director of marketing at Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to our community returning to a state of normalcy, so that our guests can rediscover our beautiful island.”
In honor of the reopening, Ocean Key Resort & Spa is offering a “Safe Harbor” package, with rates ranging from $399-$899 per night, for travel beginning June 1, 2020 through Dec. 17, 2020. The offer includes luxury accommodations, daily breakfast for two on a private balcony, unlimited in-room movies and a complimentary bottle of Papa’s Pilar Rum.
Nestled between Key West Harbor and Mallory Square, where historic Duval Street begins the old town experience is Ocean Key Resort & Spa. Overlooking the pristine waters where the Gulf of Mexico meets the Atlantic Ocean, the intimate resort embodies the charm, energy and eclectic vibe of Key West, while offering the perfect balance of excitement, relaxation and luxury with just 100 deluxe rooms and suites, warms breezes and breathtaking views that inspire and energize.
Beyond the sun and sand, the resort offers a taste of island living, complete with spacious outdoor dining at the vibrant Sunset Pier, ‘conch-fusion’ flavor with fresh, local seafood at Hot Tin Roof – a AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant - and rejuvenating treatments at SpaTerre.
To book a reservation at Ocean Key Resort & Spa, call (800) 328-9815 or visit www.oceankey.com. To learn more about the resort’s safety protocols, visit www.oceankey.com/stay-safe-start-living/.
SOURCE: Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. press release.
