Nobu Hotel London Portman Square Begins Accepting Reservations
Hotel & Resort February 12, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Sporting a smooth, Japanese-influenced minimalist aesthetic offset by pops of bold, contemporary art, the Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is soon to become Nobu Hospitality's second signature hotel property in the U.K. capital. Guests who are eager to be among the first to experience it can begin booking before the hotel officially opens this summer. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Nobu Hospitality – the globally-established lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper – introduces Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, set to open summer 2020, currently taking reservations from July.
The hotel is owned and developed by L+R Hotels, a group renowned for a portfolio of some of the world's most prestigious hotels and resorts, including Cliveden House and Chewton Glen. Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks the third collaboration between L+R Hotels and Nobu Hospitality, following the successful launches of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Restaurant Monte Carlo.
Desmond Taljaard, Managing Director, L+R commented: "We are very excited to launch this truly unique property in 2020. The opening of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square marks another successful collaboration with Nobu Hospitality and will be a hallmark opening for both brands - in one of the capital's most sought-after cultural districts. We look forward to welcoming our first guests this summer and showcasing our shared passion for exceptional food and hospitality experiences."
Exemplary design will be showcased throughout the hotel's common spaces, including the lobby and lounge, Nobu Bar and Restaurant, outdoor terrace, ballroom and two boardrooms - conceptualized by internationally-acclaimed David Collins Studio.
Rooms and suites by MAKE Architects echo a distinct character seen in the rest of the hotel, primarily influenced by Japanese minimalist aesthetic and complemented by moments of bold artistic expression.
Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is currently taking reservations from July 2020, with lead-in rates from $446.
For more information, visit NobuHotelPortmanSquare.com.
SOURCE: Nobu Hotel London Portman Square press release.
