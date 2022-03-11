Omni Hotels & Resorts Launches Junior Chefs Program to Combat Hunger
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff March 11, 2022
Omni Hotels & Resorts has launched Omni Junior Chefs to elevate the dining experience for children.
The multifaceted food and beverage program gives young hotel guests an opportunity to give back and help fight food insecurity.
"Omni Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to hunger relief and we believe in not just giving back, but encouraging our guests to participate, first-hand, in the hopes that they will take some of that home with them to their own communities after their stay,” said Peter Strebel, president, Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Now with our Junior Chefs program, we can reach and inspire guests from an early age on the importance of philanthropy and giving back.”
Children 10 years old and younger receive an Omni Junior Chefs activities tote bag when they check into the hotel. Kids also enjoy special kids’ menus at Omni restaurants and have the opportunity to donate a meal to those in need.
The nationwide program is being rolled out this March and includes:
—A complimentary Junior Chefs tote for all guests checking in with children 10 years or younger, complete with an activity book, crayons and organic snacks and juice boxes.
—Elevated Omni Junior Chefs kids’ menu at Omni restaurants, featuring locally inspired, kid-friendly fare with “heart-healthy,” “protein-packed” and “gluten-free” meal designations.
—A Say Goodnight to Hunger postcard redeemable for one meal donation to a child or person in need, along with a Say Goodnight to Hunger Bracelet while supplies last.
The program is being launched in conjunction with Omni’s Say Goodnight to Hunger major milestone of 20 million meals donated in partnership with Feeding America.
The Omni Junior Chefs program is a way for children to learn about food insecurity and to help combat hunger and provide relief.
In order to donate a meal, children can decorate a Say Goodnight to Hunger postcard and turn it in to the front desk of the hotel.
