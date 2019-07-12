Palms Casino Resort Opens The Spa and The Salon at Palms
Nearing the completion of a $690 million renovation, Palms Casino Resort is unveiling the next phase of the property with The Spa and The Salon at Palms.
Now open, the three-level alternative bohemian oasis is equipped with fifteen unique spa treatment rooms, four skin care studios, two couples treatment suites, a eucalyptus steam room, sauna and water lounge and coed social lounge. In addition, the connected salon and fitness areas overlook KAOS, the newly opened day and night club offering a vibrant atmosphere and fun people watching.
A sure standout that sets all other Vegas salon and spas apart is The Salon’s partnership with esteemed leading celebrity hairstylist and hair extension specialist, Priscilla Valles. Best known for her work with Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Priscilla will be offering her elite services to guests of the Palms and beyond for the very first time. Whether getting a full set of hair extensions, a blowout, makeup application or gel manicure, Priscilla has hand-picked her team to ensure the ultimate experience from start to finish.
“‘The Salon’” is my first, and these stylists are going to be ‘extensions’ of myself and my years of hard work! I’m teaching them all my secrets, so ‘The Salon’ will have a great deal of influence on extension care,” says Priscilla. “They will be going through extensive training with me on every extension method – extension removal, color, haircut and styling, followed by training from Redken (L’ORÉAL) and Davines Educators. I really want our clients to have the celebrity glam experience.”
The signature treatment menu features massages, reiki, facials and body treatments that incorporate aromatherapy, and chakra balance. Standout services include Signature Crystal Treatments based on your specific zodiac sign. Each treatment (Enlightening, Reigniting, Elevating, Grounding Based) is customized by an individual’s energy. Based on the ancient cultures of the Orient, Arabia, India and the Mediterranean, each massage and facial will align with a greater state of balance. The Spa will also offer Oracle Reflection and Chakra Balancing which begin with a 7-card Tarot card spread and concludes with a crystal healing to help restore alignment and balance.
The Spa also features a healthy menu with coffees, pressed juices, diet-friendly (yes Keto!) and light snacks, leafy green options and cocktails (detox to retox!) which guests can order to the spa and enjoy in the social lounge areas.
The Spa at the Palms was designed with an alternative bohemian zen palette of warm natural tones. Walnut and driftwood accents are complemented by abundant greenery, clean chrome finishes, modern lighting accents, inspired artwork and freshwater features. With the opening of The Spa and The Salon, Palms is encouraging travelers to take their own unique wellness route, giving them the ability to rejuvenate their body & holistic spirit or take part in the excitement of KAOS.
The Spa and Salon are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. The Fitness Center is also open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. please visit palms.com/see-and-do/wellness/spa-at-palms or call 702.942.6866.
SOURCE: Palms Casino Resort press release.
