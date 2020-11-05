Park MGM Hotel to Close Midweek Due to Low Demand
November 05, 2020
The recently reopened Park MGM hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will reduce its operating hours amid low demand ahead of the typically quieter holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, closing midweek beginning Monday, November 9.
In a memo to employees sent Tuesday obtained by KTNV, Anton Nikodemus, President and COO of MGM Resort's Las Vegas Portfolio, confirmed that the hotel will close Mondays at noon and reopen Thursdays at noon, however, the casino, pool, restaurants and other amenities along with the NoMad hotel within Park MGM will remain open during the week.
"With occupancy remaining low during weekdays, we have decided to temporarily adjust hotel operations to account for the current state of business. Beginning November 9, Park MGM’s hotel will close Mondays at noon and reopen Thursdays at noon. Park MGM’s casino, pool, restaurants and amenities will remain open throughout the week," wrote Nikodemus. "The NoMad hotel at Park MGM will also continue operating seven days a week. While we do not currently expect the mid-week closures to remain in effect past December, we will continue evaluating business levels to determine how long Park MGM’s mid-week hotel closures remain in effect."
Citing documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the average occupancy rates at MGM Resort's Las Vegas properties were 44 percent from July to September, compared to 92 percent for the same period last year.
"Know that all of us on MGM’s leadership team are laser-focused on doing all that we can to bring business back. Progress is being made, and we are optimistic that we are headed in the right direction," added Nikodemus. "There are bright spots on the horizon."
Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas reopened as the first smoke-free casino resort on The Strip on September 30.
