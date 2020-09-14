Park MGM, NoMad to Reopen as First Smoke-Free Casino Resort on Las Vegas Strip
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke September 14, 2020
MGM Resorts International will complete its reopening of properties worldwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with the opening of Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas on September 30.
What's more, the company announced that Park MGM and NoMad will be the first fully smoke-free casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip upon reopening later this month.
"Opening Park MGM and NoMad represent significant milestones, as they are the last of our properties to welcome back employees and guests alike," MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.
"The last six months have presented extraordinary challenges and I could not be prouder of the MGM Resorts team for the tireless effort required to get us here. There is much work ahead as we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and guests, but this is an important moment for us."
MGM Resorts also confirmed that the Four Seasons Las Vegas is scheduled to reopen on September 25.
"As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on The Strip," said Anton Nikodemus, President of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio, in a statement. "With an expansive Las Vegas portfolio, MGM Resorts is able to offer an array of options for visitors, all within the MGM Resorts family."
Amenities will be limited upon reopening, however, Park MGM and NoMad guests can look forward to the reopening of Eataly, Bavette’s Steakhouse, Primrose and the pool in addition to complimentary self-parking. A full list of available amenities can be found at MGMResorts.com.
MGM Resorts has taken several steps to ensure guest safety since the COVID-19 crisis began, including implementing a Seven-Point Safety Plan that includes face mask requirements and the option of contactless check-in via the MGM Resorts app.
