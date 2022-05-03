Playa Hotels Honors Travel Advisors With 'Hats Off' Event
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann May 03, 2022
Playa Hotels & Resorts is no stranger to hosting events for travel advisors. The company continues to show its appreciation for the travel agent community even throughout the pandemic. While some companies might have scaled back over the last two years, Playa focused on growing and providing even more opportunities for agents, including revealing the new Wyndham Alltra brand.
Speaking on the topic, Dean Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Sales, Playa Hotels & Resorts, explained that the chairman had a vision and focused on preparing for the long term. Playa developed the Safe Stay program early on and went to work trying to make sure as many people as possible kept their jobs. During all this, the company found a way to grow and developed a new brand for agents to sell.
“We got through it, frankly, we flourished. ... At the height of COVID when pretty much everything is shut down, we’re developing a brand because we knew this day would come,” Sullivan said.
With this new brand, Sullivan explains that travel advisors have the opportunity for a new client and for introducing consumers to the all-inclusive experience.
“Adding a top recognizable global brand like Wyndham to the Playa Hotels & Resorts portfolio allows Playa to strengthen their already robust list of all-inclusive resorts. Wyndham Alltra creates an opportunity to compete in the upper midscale segment and elevates the experience for the everyday traveler,” said Jermaine Humphrey, Business Development Manager, Playa Hotels & Resorts.
The company recently hosted several travel advisors in Cancun for the ribbon cutting ceremony for Wyndham Alltra Cancun. In addition to getting to toast the success of this new brand, the advisors participated in a “Hats Off To You” event, where Playa Hotels recognized and celebrated their hard work.
Suzy Mkhitarian, the owner of Wanderlust Weddings, explained that Playa events are always a great time because Andrea Wright, Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Sales, never fails to get creative with a fun theme for the travel advisors to take part in.
“We love to learn about new properties with our travel friends in a fun atmosphere that allows us to get excited and plan for the event. It’s always the question with Playa, what theme will they choose next! We know the resort will be fabulous so it’s always my first choice event,” she said.
Other advisors were also glad to be in attendance. Jessica Pressler, Owner of Radiance Travel, shared her excitement about seeing the new property and explained it’s an ideal resort for a family in search of a budget-friendly all-inclusive resort set on a beautiful beach with great service.
“I believe the service from the heart sets this hotel apart from others in Cancun. And that goes for my partnership with Playa Hotels & Resorts as well,” said Pressler. “The service is amazing not only from the staff at all Playa resorts, but my BDM, the VP of Sales, even team members who don’t cover my territory. The Playa Hotels & Resorts team has elevated my business, and they are like family to me.”
Wright has been traveling to Cancun since she was only nine years old, and she expressed her excitement for seeing new properties in the area and for having something new for travel advisors to share with their clients.
“It’s exciting to see Cancun continue to grow with the launch of our new Wyndham Alltra brand. Wyndham Alltra delivers a fantastic experience in the upper midscale segment offering an attractive price point with an appeal to all travelers,” she said. “Travel Advisors and Consumers love a brand they know and feel confident in. It’s a win for everyone. We celebrated the launch with our Hats Off To You Event.”
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
The All-New Sandals Royal Curaçao Opening in Time for Summer
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS