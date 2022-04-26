Playa Resorts Celebrates the Opening of Wyndham Alltra Cancun
CANCUN, MEXICO – Playa Hotels & Resorts on April 26, 2022, officially celebrated the opening of Wyndham Alltra Cancun, one of two Wyndham Alltra hotels in the area.
While the travel industry took a hard hit over the past two years, Playa has found a way not only to survive but to thrive, opening several new properties even during the pandemic. Today the resort brand held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Cancun to honor the recent milestone.
“Playa is committed to continue growing and investing in the great state of Quintana Roo, where today we own and manage a portfolio of eight properties,” said Fernando Mulet, EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts.
“Today we’ve reached an important milestone in our relationship with Wyndham by bringing this new brand to life. Our partnership began in the height of a global pandemic ... but even then, we knew that this day would come.”
Along with Mulet, in attendance was Bernardo Cueto Riestra, Secretary of Tourism of the State of Quintana Roo; Scott LePage, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Americas President; Silvestre Vaquez, General Manager of Wyndham Alltra Cancun; Dario Flota Ocampo, Director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board; and Jesus Almaguer, President of the Cancun Hotels Association.
Located in the heart of the Hotel Zone, this family-friendly, all-inclusive resort has everything needed for a successful vacation in Cancun, from restaurants, bars and lounges to a pirate-themed splash park, mini-golf and kids and teens clubs.
Memorable touches such as freshly baked cinnamon rolls at the coffee shop and family suites with bunk beds help this property stand out from others in the area – in addition to Playa’s famous service from the heart.
“It’s so important that the best hotel chains in the world are in Cancun. We are a destination that all the world is looking at, and the hotels are trying to improve their services because there is a lot of demand, and that’s good news for us. We are so happy to have these kinds of new brands to have better services in the hotel and to have more investments,” Cueto Riestra said, adding that although there have been new investments and additional hotel rooms, the area has maintained occupancy rates, showing that the demand is there and the destination is seeing a strong recovery and an increase in tourism.
Several travel advisors were also in attendance celebrating the opening along with Playa and Wyndham and discovering what makes this brand unique and how they can best share it with their clients back home.
“This brand has done a good job across the board making sure it’s a good value, making sure they have great staff, making sure they have good food, making sure the rooms are clean and bright,” said Angee Shields, a luxury travel expert and owner of Vacations With Flair. “The beach blows everything away. There’s not a better spot on the beach anywhere on the strip.”
This property is one of two Wyndham Alltra hotels to open in Quintana Roo. In addition to Wyndham Alltra Cancun, Wyndham Alltra Playa Del Carmen, an adults-only property located near the lively Fifth Avenue, also recently opened.
To learn more about Wyndham Alltra Cancun, visit alltrabyplaya.com/cancun.
