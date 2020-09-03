Playa Hotels & Resorts Discusses New Program, Re-Launch of Dominican Republic Resorts and More
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Eric Bowman September 03, 2020
Here in the Dominican Republic, Playa Hotels & Resorts EVP & Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Froemming shares an update on how the new Work and Learn From Paradise program is going.
Playa was the first to launch this type of home office at the beach program that set off quite the trend in the travel industry. Over the last month, seemingly every major hotel and resort company has come out with its own variation of this type of program.
Froemming shares his thoughts on how he feels about other resorts copying their move.
Additionally, Froemming talks about traveling to the Dominican Republic and the re-launch of the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana. The resorts opened at the end of 2019 but Playa had to shut things down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned to TravelPulse in the coming weeks for more coverage of what it was like traveling to the Dominican Republic right now.
