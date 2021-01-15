Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Fri January 15 2021

Playa Hotels & Resorts to Offer Complimentary Onsite COVID-19 Testing

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke January 15, 2021

Playa Hotels & Resorts
PHOTO: Royalty Villa at Sanctuary Cap Cana. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Playa Hotels & Resorts is the latest all-inclusive brand to announce that it will offer complimentary COVID-19 antigen testing to registered guests returning to the U.S. from any of its 17 resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it plans to begin requiring all U.S.-bound air travelers to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of departure beginning January 26.

To ensure a safe and seamless travel experience moving forward, Playa properties will provide free on-site antigen testing and discounted PCR tests from January 22 through April 30, 2021, for guests staying at least three nights in Mexico and the Dominican Republic and five or more nights in Jamaica. Antigen tests will be available for $49 each for those staying fewer than five nights at Playa's Jamaica resorts. The brand will also offer concessions for large groups and wedding guests staying less than five nights.

Playa guarantees test results and will ensure guests have a room while they wait. Quarantined guests will receive a 50 percent discount on accommodations.

Currently, U.S. travelers to the Dominican Republic and Mexico do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. However, Jamaica is requiring Americans age 12 and up to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result taken within 10 days of travel in order to check-in for their flight.

Several other resorts and destinations in the Caribbean are also offering free on-site COVID-19 testing for guests this winter.

Patrick Clarke
