Playa Hotels & Resorts Unveils Property Re-Opening Dates
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey July 02, 2020
Playa Hotels & Resorts unveiled an update on its roster of properties that have already begun welcoming guests back, along with reopening dates for resorts that are still closed.
In Mexico, Hyatt Zilara and Ziva Cancun. and Hilton Playa del Carmen have reopened. In Montego Bay, Jamaica, Hyatt Zilara and Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall, Jewel Grande and Jewel Paradise Cove have begun welcoming travelers back.
On July 15, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun and Sanctuary Cap Cana in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, are scheduled to reopen.
On July 22, Hyatt Zilara and Ziva Cap Cana are set to reopen.
Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 24.
On Oct. 1, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen and Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic are set to reopen their doors.
“Guests can expect to enjoy Playa’s unmatched experience of all-inclusive luxury with the bonus of meticulously planned operations procedures and advanced safety precautions,” the company said.
To work toward ensuring the safety of its guests, Playa said its resorts have instituted “various new contactless protocols and technologies” and are operating at lower occupancy levels to enable social distancing.
The resorts also offer “open seating and expansive restaurant layouts, and takeout menus and robust room service menus for alternative dining options,” the company said.
In other developments, Playa Hotels & Resorts unveiled a “4th of July Flash Sale,” which offers a roster of resort perks in addition to free 24-hour cancellations for bookings made by July 6, 2020, for travel through Dec. 20, 2021.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS