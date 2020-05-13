Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 26 New Member Hotels
Hotel & Resort May 13, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Preferred Hotels & Resorts continues to grow with the addition of 26 new member hotels for agents and travelers to book.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Preferred Hotels & Resorts has welcomed 26 new member hotels across 14 destinations in the past four months, from January 1 and April 30, 2020, with the new additions ranging from the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, to the soon-to-open Montage Healdsburg in Sonoma County, California.
Along with sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and distribution services, each of these new member hotels now has access to Preferred’s global network of corporate, leisure, and group sales professionals and can tap into the turnkey benefits of I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s global points-based loyalty program for independent hotels with 3.5 million travelers currently enrolled for membership.
“We are pleased to see more owners and operators turning to Preferred Hotels & Resorts to benefit from our flexible approach, favorable pricing, and strong overall brand value,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “We are delighted to welcome these best-in-class properties to the Preferred network and eagerly await the day when we can welcome our loyal guests back to experience the exemplary hospitality each of them offers, a sentiment best expressed by our latest brand video that was released today.”
“This significant increase to our brand portfolio indicates an impending takeoff in independent hotel affiliations as part of the pandemic rebound. We continue to receive increased interest from both independent hotels and properties currently in franchise contracts that are exploring less restrictive and more valuable options,” said Jonathan Newbury, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development for Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
“Preferred Hotels & Resorts continues to position itself as the brand of choice for independent hotels because we offer our member hotels the freedom to compete on their own terms—not just when it’s convenient for us—while inviting them to tap into Preferred’s global reach as a rich complement to their individual efforts.”
Since January 1, the following properties have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts:
—Biltmore Hotel (Coral Gables, Florida, United States) – A favorite of celebrities since opening in 1926, the 271-room property offers a championship golf course, European spa, Italian dining, and Biltmore Culinary Academy Miami offering adult and children’s classes.
—Montage Healdsburg (Healdsburg, California, United States) – From November, the 258-acre resort, surrounded by Sonoma County’s sought-after wineries and restaurants, will offer 130 bungalow-style guestrooms, Montage Spa, hiking trails, and vineyard yoga.
—Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay (Fnideq, Morocco) – Located on the northwest coast, the luxury resort boasts 92 all-pool villas with Andalusian-Moorish design and views out to the Mediterranean. For wellness seekers, Banyan Tree Spa offers customizable treatments.
—The Social House (Nairobi, Kenya) – Following its February launch in the capital city, the 83-room property brings guests and locals together with four stylish bar and restaurant venues and an ever-changing line-up of cultural events, concerts, and pop-up experiences.
—La Villa Haussmann (Paris, France) – Centrally located with Arc de Triomphe views, the boutique hotel reflects the legacy of architect Baron Georges-Eugène Haussmann. In addition to 43 soundproofed rooms and suites, facilities include a spa, indoor pool, lounge bar, and restaurant.
—Brenton Hotel (Newport, Rhode Island, United States)
—The Summit Hotel (Cincinnati, Ohio, United States)
—The Lake House on Cananadaigua (Canandaigua, New York, United States)
—Inns of Aurora (Aurora, New York, United States)
—Saranac Waterfront Lodge (Saranac Lake, New York, United States)
—Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos (Cabo del Sol, Mexico)
—HS Hotsson Smart Leon Centro Max (Leon, Mexico)
—HS Hotsson Hotel Guadalajara Country Club(Guadalajara, Mexico)
—HS Hotsson Hotel Tampico (Tampico, Mexico)
—Palmaia, The House of AiA (Riviera Maya, Mexico)
—Bluedoors York Luxury Suites (Medellin, Colombia)
—Rancho Santana (Rancho Santana, Nicaragua)
—Middle Eight (London, United Kingdom)
—Hayfield Manor (Cork, Ireland)
—Kilkea Castle (Kildare, Ireland)
—Deltapark Vitalresort (Gwatt, Switzerland)
—Pestana Douro, Riverside Hotel & Conference Centre (Porto, Portugal)
—JA Oasis Beach Tower (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
—Noku Maldives (Noonu Atoll, Maldives)
—Dusit Doha Hotel (Doha, Qatar)
—Dusit Thani Dubai (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
All 26 new member hotels are bookable via PreferredHotels.com, and travel advisors can book stays for their clients via the GDS with Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ “PH” and “PV” chain codes.
For more information about these properties, or any others represented within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio, please visit PreferredHotels.com. Hotels interested in joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts are invited to visit PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.
SOURCE: Preferred Hotels & Resorts press release
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS