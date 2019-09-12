Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes The Londoner
Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand representing more than 750 hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries, is pleased to welcome The Londoner as the newest experience within the brand’s esteemed Legend Collection.
With The Londoner set to launch in spring 2020 as the U.K.’s most anticipated opening of the year, this new partnership demonstrates the company’s commitment to welcoming independent hotels that go beyond well-appointed guestrooms and best-in-class facilities by offering one-of-a-kind, immersive experiences that are reflective of local culture.
Located in the heart of London’s West End in the world-famous Leicester Square, The Londoner is set to create a new standard for contemporary luxury hotels due to its reflection of life in the city, green building credentials, commitment to sustainability, and its appreciation for local culture, all of which are demonstrated through the hotel’s architecture and interior design, food and beverage outlets, deluxe facilities, and guest services.
Home to 350 guestrooms and 35 suites, each with unique views of the cityscape, The Londoner will offer a layered, multi-dimensional experience through its prime location, curated private and public spaces, rooftop bar, and expansive meetings and events space, which includes a state-of-the-art 6,092-square-foot pillarless ballroom that accommodates up to 864 guests and can be divided into two sections.
Boutique in feeling yet staggering in scale, The Londoner will extend six levels below ground, serving as one of the deepest buildings in the world. Secluded and unique, the underground space will offer guests a luxury subterranean spa experience and two private screening rooms.
“London has long been a favored destination for travelers thanks to its iconic landmarks, trendsetting culinary scene, and vibrant culture,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “The city’s travel and tourism sector is forecasted to continue on a strong growth trajectory, and we’re thrilled to continue catering to this growing demand by thoughtfully expanding our brand footprint in the ever-important destination for both leisure and corporate travelers. We are honored to welcome The Londoner to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts global family and look forward to a long and successful partnership powered by a shared belief in genuine, independent travel.”
“We are delighted that The Londoner will join Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection. This highly credible strategic partnership will enable our guests and partners to benefit from a wide range of best-in-class global product offerings including access to the latest technology and a global network of travel sales and meetings and events experts,” said Inderneel Singh, director of Edwardian Hotels London, which owns and operates The Londoner. “This collaboration is set to enhance the experiences of all who stay with us and work with us.”
Through this strategic partnership, guest of The Londoner will be eligible to enroll in Prefer Hotel Rewards, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay at more than 700 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts worldwide.
The Londoner will be bookable via PreferredHotels.com starting October 2019.
In addition to The Londoner, new properties that have joined the Preferred Hotels & Resorts prestigious Legend Collection thus far in 2019 include Encore Boston Harbor (Massachusetts, USA); L’oscar Hotel London (London, United Kingdom); Hotel Casa del Mar (California, USA); Shutters on the Beach (California, USA); Inn at Perry Cabin (Maryland, USA); and The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (Australia). Other destinations represented within the collection include notable names such as The Leela Palace Udaipur (Rajasthan, India); The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch (Saratoga, Wyoming); Montage Los Cabos (Mexico); Baccarat Hotel (New York, USA); Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, California); Hotel Unique (São Paulo, Brazil); Grand Hotel Tremezzo (Lake Como, Italy); The Broadmoor (Colorado, USA); The Temple House (Chengdu, China); and The Thief (Oslo, Norway).
SOURCE: Preferred Hotels & Resorts press release
