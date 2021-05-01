Last updated: 01:57 PM ET, Sat May 01 2021

Public Donates More Than $100K To Harassed Hotel Worker

Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli May 01, 2021

Holiday Inn Express
Holiday Inn Express (Courtesy Intercontinental Hotels Group)

A video that went viral of a hotel worker suffering a nervous breakdown after being harassed by a guest has resulted in more than $100,000 in donations to the young man.

The front desk worker at a Holiday Inn Express hit himself several times and then banged his head into a computer monitor when a man was apparently disputing something regarding his reservation.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Couple entering their hotel room. IHG Hotels & Resorts Expanding Mobile Check-In Availability Hotel & Resort

IHG Hotels & Resorts IHG Hotels & Resorts Expands Meet With Confidence Program Hotel & Resort

Couple checking into a hotel IHG Announces Major Losses for 2020, But Promising Signs... Hotel & Resort

Soldier salutes IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Military Appreciation... Hotel & Resort

Holiday Inn hotel sign IHG’s Holiday Inn Express Brand Opens First... Hotel & Resort

Most people saw the incident on Twitter when it was shared by a journalist identified as Tariq Nasheed, an online personality who bills himself as the “world’s #1 Race Baiter” in his Twitter bio, adding, “I bait racists & expose them.” Nasheed said in subsequent tweets that he was not the man harassing the hotel worker.

Be forewarned, the video is difficult to watch.

After Nasheed shared the video, a YouTube producer named Jeremy Hambly tweeted and wrote, “I’ll just focus on this poor hotel worker & making his day. I started a fundraiser. Let’s Go!”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $130,000 as of this morning for the worker, identified as “Caleb C.”

Caleb put a comment of thanks up on the page, and said he did quit his position over the incident with the support of his management, which said it would take him back whenever he is ready to come back to work.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Save Big With Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas This Summer

Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Reopens Following $80 Million Revamp

The Otis Hotel: Austin's New West Campus Hot Spot

New Nashville Hotel To Give Away Portion of Profits To Help Homeless

Hotel Industry and Workers Call for Job Saving Legislation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS