Radisson Blu Brings Its Signature Style to the Caribbean
WHY IT RATES: The Radisson Blu brand expands its upscale presence in the Americas with a new beach hotel scheduled to open in Aruba’s Palm Beach in Spring 2020. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Radisson Hotel Group today announced the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence Aruba. Beachside Development Company N.V. and Radisson Hotel Group plan to open the newly constructed hotel in the Spring of 2020. The hotel’s location in Palm Beach is within walking distance to gorgeous beaches, breath-taking scuba diving, outdoor malls and casinos.
“We couldn’t be happier to announce this hotel signing on the beautiful island of Aruba,” said Ken Greene, president, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “This signing exemplifies our commitment to executing our five-year strategic plan by growing the Radisson Blu brand in key destinations across the Americas. Our valued guests will truly have the opportunity to unwind and relax at this tropical getaway.”
The hotel will feature 208 spacious suites. Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a family trip, guests will be able to book two- and three-bedroom suites that range in size from 1,000 square feet to upwards of 2,000 square feet. The amenities in each room, including a full kitchen and an in-room washer and dryer, will add convenience for each guest allowing them to feel at home. For those wanting a room with a view, many of the suites will have balconies overlooking the Caribbean Sea.
The hotel will serve as an oasis allowing ultimate relaxation at its onsite spa, two outdoor pools and children’s pool, along with a covered outdoor yoga space. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center and six retail shops. There will be no need to leave the hotel to indulge in a delicious meal. The hotel will offer both a fine dining steakhouse and a poolside restaurant serving local Caribbean cuisine. Those looking to host meetings or special events, will be able to take advantage of the hotel’s meeting space. There will be two meeting rooms totaling nearly 4,000 square feet, which will accommodate up to 160 people.
“We are thrilled to begin our relationship with Radisson Hotel Group by signing this one-of-a-kind hotel, which will embrace the personalized service and unforgettable experiences of the Radisson Blu brand,” said Vanancio Gonzales of Beachside Development Company N.V. “Aruba is a magical place and we cannot wait to open our doors and become a top destination for our guests on this incredible island.”
