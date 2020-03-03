Residence Inn by Marriott to Debut in Puerto Rico in 2021
Patrick Clarke March 03, 2020
Residence Inn by Marriott will make its debut in Puerto Rico next year, and award-winning architecture and interior design firm Alvarez-Diaz & Villalon (AD&V) has been selected to design the 231-room property in Isla Verde.
Marking the first new branded flagship property in the popular tourist and residential area outside of San Juan in 25 years, the $50 million hotel, located just minutes from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport and Isla Verde Beach, is slated to open in November 2021.
Interlink is the developer and will be in charge of the construction of the new property, which will span nine stories and 177,555 square feet in all. Highlights will include a 4,000-square-foot restaurant space overlooking Avenida Isla Verde; a swimming pool; a playground area with water features; an interior/exterior bar; an outdoor terrace; meeting space and a gym.
Guestrooms will range from 434 to 588 square feet, and each comes equipped with a full kitchen, a work area with a desk and a separate living space.
"Featuring a contemporary layered facade, the building's I-shape design maximizes the use of space and embraces visitors entering from the south, while the north side is built close to the sidewalk to emphasize the walkability of the area," said Ricardo Alvarez-Diaz, Co-Founder and Chairman of AD&V, in a statement.
"The hotel’s interiors will embrace the culture and spirit of the local community. We want to make sure there is a sense of place—that this is a Residence Inn IN Puerto Rico—and we have commissioned pieces from local artists that will be on display throughout the space," added Cristina Villalon, Managing Principal and Interior Designer of AD&V.
In addition to highlighting the local culture, the new Residence Inn by Marriott in Isla Verde will incorporate sustainability measures throughout, including energy-saving and water-efficient equipment; lighting controls; thermal comfort measures; electric vehicle charging stations; indoor air quality management plans and enhanced systems commissioning, among other efforts.
Marriott just recently celebrated the debut of its Aloft brand in the Caribbean with the opening of the 177-room Aloft San Juan in Puerto Rico's capital city.
