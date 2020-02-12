Marriott Debuts First Aloft Hotel in the Caribbean
Marriott International's innovation incubator brand has made its Caribbean debut with the opening of Aloft San Juan in Puerto Rico's capital city.
The 177-room boutique hotel features a number of highlights, including a loft-inspired design, flexible event spaces and an ideal location convenient to Isla Grande Airport and Miramar, Old San Juan.
Aloft's signature W XYZ Bar located next to the lobby offers crafted cocktails and light bites for guests working and networking throughout the day before transforming into a live music venue to host the brand's Live At Aloft Hotel program.
Guests can also look forward to Re:fuel by Aloft, which offers 24/7 grab-and-go options including light meals, snacks and beverages, among other items. Other notable amenities include the 24/7 Re:charge fitness center and the contemporary-style pool located on the third floor.
"We are changing Puerto Rico's hospitality landscape as the only hotel located within San Juan’s premier entertainment destination, El Distrito, and first Aloft hotel on the island as well as in the Caribbean," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader, Aloft Hotels and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands for Marriott International, in a statement. "With 135 hotels in the pipeline, we are proud of the global growth and demand of our design-driven Aloft brand."
"San Juan is a vibrant destination, filled with exciting entertainment, rich history, and captivating art, all which ignite the self-expressing Aloft traveler to explore and create," added the hotel's General Manager Christian Nieves.
Launched over a decade ago, Marriott's Aloft brand currently boasts more than 160 hotels in over 25 countries and territories around the world.
