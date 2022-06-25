Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua Starts Final Phase of Renovation
The final phase of the $100 million renovation of the Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua hotel is underway, with an expected finish date before the calendar year is out.
The project on the 54-acre property will include new guestrooms, new dining spaces and transformed outdoor areas.
“The driving force behind this project is providing our guests with an unrivaled experience that can only be found in Kapalua,” Andrew Rogers, general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, said in a statement.
“This transformation brings new beauty and new energy to our surrounding environment as the entire resort celebrates our unique sense of place. Our team of talented Hawaii-based architects, designers and builders worked closely with our longtime cultural advisor Clifford Naeole to achieve our vision for the future of the resort as a luxury destination.”
The transformation starts with new bright and colorful native flora and fauna in the all-new lobby lanai featuring unobstructed views of Honokahua Bay.
“The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is a special place for our guests just as Kapalua once was for the great Hawaiian chiefs,” Naeole said. “Each element, no matter how big or small, has important significance in Hawaiian culture and we hope that our guests will enjoy them for both their beauty and meaning.”
In July, the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge at the Anuenue Room is set to open. This new Club Lounge offers a private indoor-outdoor weather-protected destination for guests with club access.
Embracing Maui’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, the new guest rooms, suites and residences, all with private terraces, will have sand tones and custom wood finishes.
For guests looking to experience the beauty and wonder of Kapalua in an even more private setting, the Resort will debut The Fire Lanai Collection, a new premium room category in November. Located on the ground floor of the Napili Tower, each room will feature extended lanais with a shade trellis, a hammock, sun deck and fire pit complete with a special menu to make one’s own tropical twist on s’mores, inviting guests to enjoy Maui indoor-outdoor living at its best.
The Ritz-Carlton will also feature several new or updated restaurants for a more pleasurable dining experience, as well as new signature cocktails.
