RIU Launches Its New Website RIU Pro
Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts October 15, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The recent halt in travel gave RIU the time it needed to finish this project for travel advisors to use. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The hotel chain RIU Hotels & Resorts has just introduced RIU Pro, its new tool for tourism industry professionals. Travel agents have traditionally been allies in the hotel chain’s growth, and they are still key to its marketing. For this reason, RIU committed to developing this powerful, agile and versatile cutting-edge tool, which offers everything travel agents need to do their work, in a single website.
This is a major project that has arisen from a desire to facilitate travel agents’ work as much as possible and follows a process of actively listening to their needs and wishes.
The compulsory pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the time needed to give this project its final push. It entails significant innovation in RIU’s marketing area, as well as major optimization of time and resources, both for RIU itself and for the agents.
“Travel agents have been key in our history. It all started with that first visit to Germany’s travel agencies in 1954, through which my father Luis Riu Bertrán booked out the 80 beds in our first hotel, Riu San Francisco. Since then, our relationship with professionals in the sector has done nothing but grow. Given the tradition, loyalty and the enormous importance they have for our business, it was key for us to offer professionals the very latest technology, so they can accompany us for the next 65 years, at least,” explained Luis Riu Güell, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts.
The new tool incorporates the Riu Partner Club loyalty program and access to the Riu Brand Centre database and image bank on the same website, as well as all the information, news and announcements about RIU that are relevant to travel agents.
Agents can go to www.riupro.com and enter their usual passwords to access all the functions and new features.
SOURCE: RIU Hotels & Resorts press release.
For more information on RIU Hotels & Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS