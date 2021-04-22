Rosewood Debuts PlaceMakers Program
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 22, 2021
Rosewood Hotel & Resorts unveiled PlaceMakers, a program enabling guests to “meaningfully engage with the cultures and destinations in which the brand operates,” the company said.
The program will include six categories, including art and entertainment, style and design, food and beverage, health and wellbeing, family and lifestyle, and sustainability.
It will debut with Philip Huang, a sustainable clothing designer, who will offer a weeklong series with workshops focusing on community, culture and sustainability at Rosewood Phuket.
Catie Miller and Boniface Verney-Carron of Oona Series, a wellness platform, will be featured at Rosewood London in June, offering individual mindfulness, movement and fitness sessions, among other things.
Liu Min and Ian Hylton of Ms MIN, a luxury Chinese fashion label, will coordinate special fashion shows, Chinese calligraphy lessons and more, at Rosewood Beijing. They will also debut Ms MIN’s fall/winter 2021 collection at the property.
“Rosewood is not just a hotel brand, but an architect of transformative experiences that forge an everlasting link between our guests and the cultures that they interact with,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “By gracing Rosewood’s global community with an invitation to uncover the quintessential elements of their cultures and crafts, these visionaries provide our guests with an even deeper immersion into the destinations that we are so grateful to be a part of.”
