Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa Debuts in Cancun

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey July 12, 2022

Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa entrance
The resort's entrance. (photo via Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa)

The 540-room Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa has made its debut in the Cancun Hotel Zone.

The family-friendly resort is equipped with four bars and five restaurants; two additional eateries are set to be unveiled during the second phase of the property’s opening in late summer, along with the Alea Spa.

Royal Uno's Family Room
Royal Uno's Family Room. (photo via Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa)

The property includes two oversized pools and a children’s pool, a swim-up bar and beach bar, a watersports lagoon, Uno Kids Club and the Family Room for family-related activities.

“We are excited to officially open our doors and welcome guests this summer to experience authentic Cancun at Royal Uno,” said Efrain Canto, Royal Uno’s general manager.

“We look forward to setting new standards in service excellence and offer exceptional experiences and programming for families and guests of all ages.”

Dining options, among others, include Os, featuring an open kitchen serving international cuisine; Mexican at Palotinte, offering street food; and Royal Uno for gourmet dining.

The Alea Spa will offer guests an array of massages and a roster of facials and body wraps. It will also include a fitness center and beauty salon

The property is 20 minutes away from the Cancun airport and 10 minutes from shopping malls, golf courses and nightclubs.

To commemorate its debut, Royal Uno unveiled a Mid-Year offer, which includes 25 discounts on stays, a $500 resort credit and one-way private airport transportation.

Claudette Covey
