Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana Reopening Showcases Recovery
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Brian Major November 19, 2020
AMResorts’ re-opening of its adults-only, all-inclusive Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana resort following a $36 million renovation showcases “sustainable growth” and economic recovery for the destination’s tourism sector following the pandemic, said David Collado, the country’s minister of tourism.
Completed with the “support and approval” of the Dominican government, the renovation of the 639-room luxury resort features 90 new rooms including elevated suites with private pool access, marble floors and hydro tubs and new restaurants, bars and pools, including a 52-meter, Olympic-size pool with an adjacent lazy river, swim-up bar and connected infinity pool.
“It was an honor to have played a role in commencing AMResorts’ next chapter while celebrating a new level of luxury in Dominican Republic,” said Collado at a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month.
Callado called the reopening “the most recent example of our commitment to driving sustainable growth for the sector,” while raising awareness of “the world-class offerings that await travelers in our beautiful country.”
Other new resort amenities, including the El Patio Restaurant, serving gourmet Mexican cuisine, and two additional bars, bring the resort total to 11. The Punta Cana property is located along a 700-yard white sand beachfront and features all-inclusive, complimentary dining and premium spirits, plus 24-hour room and concierge services. The resort also offers guests poolside and beachfront waiter service, daytime activities and live nightly entertainment.
AMResorts’ “CleanComplete Verification” safety and hygiene program focuses on guest safety and “considers every aspect of resort operations,” while being supported by “the highest-level third-party certification,” said company officials.
“We are excited to welcome guests back to the newly renovated and reopened Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana, and the beautiful Dominican Republic,” said Gonzalo del Peón, AMResorts’ group president, Americas.
“With the highest level of luxury offerings, plus best-in-class safety and hygiene protocols in place, we are proud to offer travelers a destination where they can truly relax, recharge, and enjoy themselves to the fullest.”
For more information on AMResorts, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS