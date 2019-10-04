Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Completes $700 Million Expansion
Hotel & Resort October 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: In addition to new rooms, guests can look forward to a plethora of new entertainment and dining offerings.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
In true Hard Rock style, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa officially unveiled its highly-anticipated $700 million expansion Thursday following the brand’s signature Guitar Smash and a high wire walk by the “King of the High Wire,” Nik Wallenda. The Guitar Smash and hotel towers high wire walk kicked off a weekend-long celebration.
“Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is already one of the largest and most profitable casinos in the United States,” said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “The expansion will increase entertainment and dining options, and help us attract guests from throughout the country and around the world."
The festivities commenced with a hi-tech neon and LED performance by Light Balance, containing elements of acrobatic and dance choreography. The group earned the Golden Buzzer Award during their audition for Season 12 of America’s Got Talent and finished third overall in the competition. Followed by the brand’s signature Guitar Smash, seventh-generation member of the Great Wallendas, Nik Wallenda, along with his 66-year-old mother, Delilah, thrilled guests with a high wire walk between the property’s two hotel towers, overlooking the newly expanded pool deck.
"I’m honored to be a part of such an iconic hotel and casino transformation here in Florida,” said Nik Wallenda. “This is my first time executing a high wire walk in Tampa and it is an absolute honor to experience this monumental moment with my mother during her final walk.”
With music at the core of the Hard Rock experience, the celebration continues as DJ Jazzy Jeff and Big Boi take the stage this evening. Award-winning country artist Keith Urban will perform on Friday, Oct. 4, in the property’s new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center. A private blackjack tournament and VIP pool party hosted by celebrity DJ Brody Jenner will round out the momentous weekend.
The extensive renovation includes a new, 14-story hotel tower, offering 562 additional hotel rooms and suites; three ultra-lavish pools; and a 26,000-square-foot Rock Spa & Salon.
equipped with 13 treatment rooms, including a Rhythm & Motion room, Hammam Ritual room, two VIP suites, a hair and nail salon, barbershop and co-ed aqua lounge.
The completed 223,900-square-foot casino includes an additional 1,000 slots and 41 table games throughout its new gaming spaces, bringing the completed gaming experience to nearly 5,000 slots, 179 tables and a state-of-the-art poker room with 46 poker tables. For the ultimate VIP experience, a high floor of the new hotel tower will feature a private gaming parlor for VIP guests, with an exclusive check-in and private elevators to rock star suites.
On top of being home to Elvis Presley’s iconic 24-karat gold leaf plated 1928 Kimball Piano Company Grand Piano, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa now houses 14 delectable food and beverage offerings, featuring innovative menus and highlighting fresh, world-class cuisine. Additions include Constant Grind, a casual sit down or grab and go hot spot for coffee, gelato, pastries, and more, the Pool Bar & Grill, an upbeat, full service restaurant presenting stellar views from the center of the hotel’s three pools and Cipresso, an elegant Italian restaurant offering refined service, crafted cocktails, wine pairings and an innovative menu.
For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
SOURCE: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa press release.
For more information on Tampa, Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS