Sonesta Added 74 Franchised Properties in 2022
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 02, 2023
Last year, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation added 74 properties to its franchised collection, which expanded the company’s worldwide reach to upward of 8,500 guest rooms.
Sonesta Franchising was unveiled in 2021 as “a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support,” Sonesta said.
“Sonesta had significant success in 2022, growing our global footprint with new franchisee signings and hotel openings,” said Keith Pierce, the company’s executive vice president, and president of franchise & development at Sonesta.
“Our franchise growth was driven by our expanded capabilities, our development of a rapid and seamless process to transition hotels to the Sonesta portfolio and our ability to forge strong relationships with franchisees.”
Earlier this year, Sonesta, which features 17 brands, debuted its “Famous Yet Nameless” campaign and added The James, The Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Essential brands “as development growth verticals,” the company said.
“As a growing hospitality company, Sonesta has an in-depth understanding of markets across the country, which we can leverage to promote the success of our franchisees,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
The Growing Luxury Villa Vacation Market: What to Know and How to Sell to Your Guests
-
Discover Princess Hotels & Resorts for Yourself on a Fam Trip
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS