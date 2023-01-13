Last updated: 12:49 PM ET, Fri January 13 2023

Sonesta Unveils Details of The James, Its New Lifestyle Brand

Royal Sonesta Washington DC Dupont
The Royal Sonesta Washington DC Dupont will become a part of The James portfolio. (photo via Sonesta International Hotels Corporation)

The James, Sonesta International Hotel Corporation’s new lifestyle brand, will initially include three properties and be available to franchise.

“Currently, The James Nomad, New York (which features Scarpetta Restaurant and The Seville), is the prototype for future properties under its license agreement,” Sonesta said.

Two Royal Sonesta properties – The Royal Sonesta Chicago River North and The Royal Sonesta Washington DC Dupont Circle –will be rebranded as The James hotels.

The James is a lifestyle brand that provides guests with a unique hospitality experience based on high quality services and amenities supported by a timeless design,” said Elizabeth Harlow, Sonesta’s chief marketing and brand officer.

“The James’ ambiance is locally inspired, influenced by each hotel’s local community to provide each traveler with a memorable guest experience.

Cuisine will play a role in the nascent brand, Sonesta officials said, with each property partnering “with restaurateurs, transforming each restaurant into a destination.”

Last year, Sonesta purchased the intellectual property of the James Hotel brand.

In September 2021, Sonesta unveiled Sonesta Franchising, which includes 14 brands.

“Adding The James to our franchise portfolio meets our goal of expanding our Upper-Upscale and lifestyle market offerings and helps position Sonesta as an industry leader in franchising,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer.

“The introduction of this brand is another example of the exciting ways we are developing and evolving Sonesta’s growing franchise portfolio.”

