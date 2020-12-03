Sonesta Adds 102 Hotels, Debuts New Simply Suites
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey December 03, 2020
Sonesta International Hotels Corporation added 102 properties to its portfolio, which represents the largest expansion in its 80-year history.
The company is also introducing a new brand: Sonesta Simply Suites, and an extended-stay brand that will debut in upward of 60 locations. It has unveiled Sonesta Simply Suites Dallas Galleria, Sonesta Simply Suites Dallas Las Colinas and Sonesta Simply Suites Las Vegas Convention Center.
Ninety-nine of the hotels were reflagged as Sonesta properties on Dec. 1, with the Royal Sonesta San Juan Puerto Rico, the Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel in Toronto and the Sonesta ES Suites Toronto Markham scheduled to be reflagged later in December.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to expand our national presence, including the addition of over a dozen new destinations, including our first locations in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Dallas, and Las Vegas,” said Carlos Flores, president and CEO of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation.
“We are also entering the Canadian market for the first time with two Toronto hotels, and adding a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The introduction of our new brand, Sonesta Simply Suites, will allow us to strengthen our foothold in the extended stay arena catering to travelers who require a modest longer-term option.”
Sonesta will make its debut in a range of U.S. cities, including Denver; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Milwaukee, Wis.; Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Washington D.C.
The company has also bolstered its presence in the greater Atlanta area with seven new hotels for a total of 12; seven in Chicago, including Royal Sonesta Chicago River North and Allegro Royal Sonesta Chicago West Loop, for a total of 12; four in the Detroit area for a total of six; six in Florida for a total of nine; and four in Houston for a total of seven.
Sonesta’s brands operate in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru and St. Maarten.
