Sonesta Adds 88 Hotels To Its Global Portfolio of Properties
Hotel & Resort Claire Bennett February 12, 2021
Despite the pandemic, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is adding 88 properties to its worldwide collection of hotels, 78 of which were reflagged on Feb. 12, and the remaining 10 set to transition to Sonesta brands by March 31.
Forty-nine of the hotels have joined the portfolio of Sonesta Select properties, 32 as Sonesta ES Suites, four as Sonesta Simply Suites, two as Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and one as Royal Sonesta.
The expansion has also introduced Sonesta brands to new destinations, including Kauai, Hawaii, with the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort; Charleston, S.C., with the Sonesta Select Charleston Airport and Sonesta ES Suites Charleston; and Boca Raton, Fla., with the Sonesta Select Boca Raton.
The new hotels also extend Sonesta’s reach in Atlanta to 13 hotels, in Boston to 12, in Dallas-Fort Worth to 12, in Chicago to 14, in the San Francisco Bay area to 10, in Nashville to four and in Kansas City, Mo. to three.
“Over the last six months, we have nearly quadrupled our presence in North America, added over 200 hotels to our national portfolio, and launched two new hotel brands, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Select,” said Sonesta International Hotels Corporation President and CEO Carlos Flores. “This allows us to provide a greater variety of service offerings to meet the diverse and changing needs of today’s travelers.”
