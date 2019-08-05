Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island Offers 'Romantic Getaway Package'
Hotel & Resort August 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Enticing package enables you to experience the lush beachfront resort, as well as the destination consistently voted “No. 1 Island” in the U.S. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Interested in a romantic escape this fall? You should consider taking advantage of the appealing “Romantic Getaway Package” that is being offered by the AAA Four Diamond-rated Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island. Providing breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and access to miles of soft white-sand beach, the beachfront resort sits on 11 acres of lushly landscaped property along the pristine coast of South Carolina’s scenic Hilton Head Island.
In addition, the award-winning resort features an impressive array of onsite amenities. This includes the full-service Arum Spa, which provides a variety of specialized massages, indulgent body treatments, luxurious facials, and signature nail services in a relaxing ambiance that engages the senses. Among the available treatments are the Arum Signature Massage, Hydrating Indulgence Wrap, Arum Sensory Journey, Revitalize Hot Stone Massage, Tropical Escape Sugar Rub and the Regenerator Facial.
Additional amenities at the resort include a zero-entry lagoon swimming pool, heated shade pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and five on-site restaurants and bars. The resort also offers onsite bicycle rentals, access to world-class golf (with resort signing privileges), and tennis on 20 courts at the adjacent Van Der Meer Tennis Academy. Recreational options on the island include kayaking and paddle boarding on some of the best beaches in the country, and biking and hiking on 50 miles of paths along the shore.
Want more reasons to visit? Hilton Head Island was recently voted the “No. 1 island in the continental U.S.” for the fourth year in a row in Travel + Leisure magazine’s prestigious “World’s Best Awards”; the “No. 1 island” in Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s acclaimed “Reader’s Choice Awards”; and the “#1 Beach Town in the South” by the readers of Southern Living magazine.
In addition to accommodations in a spacious guestroom with luxurious bedding and a balcony, the resort’s “Romantic Escape Package” includes champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival, breakfast buffet-for-two each morning in Heyward’s Restaurant, turndown service each night, and a late checkout of 2 p.m. The package starts at just $194 per night, plus taxes and service charges. Available through December 31, 2019, the pricing is based on the dates of the stay and room type selected.
“Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is the perfect place for couples to enjoy a romantic getaway because of the truly beautiful setting, relaxing atmosphere, and the wealth of recreational options available at the resort and on Hilton Head Island,” said Jay Wiendl, general manager of the resort.
For more information, or reservations, visit Sonesta.com/HiltonHeadIsland , specifically http://bit.ly/hiltonheadoffers, or contact the resort at 843.842.2400 or 1.800.SONESTA (766-3782). Also, follow the resort on social.
SOURCE: Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island press release.
For more information on South Carolina
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS