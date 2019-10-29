Speakeasy-Inspired Bar Debuts at Grand Rapid's Amway Grand Plaza
Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton, announces today the opening of IDC, a speakeasy-inspired, retro-themed bar situated on the second-floor balcony of the hotel’s historic Pantlind Wing. An acronym for “I Don’t Care,” the name “IDC” is a cheeky play on words meant to elicit a recommendation to questions like “where do you want to get drinks tonight?” or “what do you want to do later?” Guests can access the funky 70’s themed “speakeasy” by signing up to receive a rotating monthly passcode at idontcaregr.com.
“A first of its kind in Downtown Grand Rapids and in the heart of the Hotel District, IDC’s multifaceted theme and alluring concept is an ode to the ’70s and primed to deliver an experience unlike any other,” said George Aquino, vice president and managing director, AHC+Hospitality. “Those ‘in the know’ will appreciate the all-season, indoor-outdoor space – a rare find in Grand Rapids – and groovy tunes from decades’ past.”
Located on the second floor of the Amway Grand Plaza's Monroe Avenue entrance, guests will find a door with a keypad requesting the secret passcode of the month. Once granted access, guests are greeted by special effect lighting from revolving disco balls and hits from the ’70s. Interior furnishings meld contemporary and art deco themes; white Carrara marble and bronze fixtures juxtaposed with flashy décor and bold red color palettes. Indoor space can accommodate up to 25 and the glass-covered outdoor balcony area – open year-round with outdoor heaters – is split into two sections and can accommodate up to 90.
The cocktail menu features elevated takes on nostalgic concoctions like the Harvey Wallbanger, Tequila Sunrise, Best Amaretto Sour and a rotating monthly special. Beer and wine selections are also reminiscent of popular 70’s sips – Miller High Life is served in a flute as an ode to its longtime slogan “the Champagne of beers.” A small bites menu includes variations of bento box-style snacks.
IDC is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information on Amway Grand Plaza and IDC, please visit idontcaregr.com and amwaygrand.com.
SOURCE: AHC+Hospitality press release
