Stay Cool This Summer at One of AMResorts' Waterparks
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2021
The hottest time of the year is happening now, and what better way to spend it than at a relaxing resort where the kids can enjoy a waterpark just for them?
AMResorts offers plenty of family-friendly resorts to choose from, each with its own waterpark specially designed for the younger guests in mind. Many of the resorts offer the Explorer’s Club and The Core Zone Teens Club, which both provide fun and social activities for children from three to seventeen.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
At the Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun, parents can enjoy a traditional Temazcal ceremony, partake in a watersports activity the children can’t, like scuba diving, or just laze on the beach while the children enjoy the Explorer’s Club, complete with a splash pad, wading pool and smaller slides for the younger kids. The biggest fun is had at the resort’s water park, where kids and adults alike can enjoy three different waterslides.
Guests at the Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana can enjoy as much fun in the sun as possible, with water slides, toboggan rides, racers and a lazy river to relax in. There’s also a kids pool with recreation equipment and a splash pad for younger children. The Dreams Natura Resort & Spa also offers three distinct waterslides for the family to enjoy, as well as a lazy river and a splash pad with smaller slides for younger children.
The Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa and the Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort offers plenty of pools and waterslides that will delight any children, as well as the Explorer’s Club for children to go when the parents need some time to themselves and the Core Zone Teens Club for teenagers to visit and meet others their age.
At the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort, kids and families can enjoy all of these things, with two children’s pools, a waterpark and the two kids clubs. But the spotlight at this resort is on the Delphinus Dolphin Habitat, where children and families can learn about and interact with these smart creatures as they’re cared for by responsible and knowledgeable dolphin caretakers.
Guests at any of these resorts can enjoy unlimited childcare services for children over three years of age with the Unlimited-Luxury option, in which everything is included in the stay – the Explorer’s Club for children, 24-hour access to food and beverage options, 24-hour concierge services, free Wi-Fi and free access to plenty of activities, from Spanish lessons and yoga to kayaking and snorkeling in the ocean.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit AMResorts.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on AMResorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS