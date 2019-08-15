Staying Active in Mexico
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Codie Liermann August 15, 2019
You’re planning a trip to Mexico, and you’re thinking about all the delicious food you’d like to indulge in on vacation as well as the beautiful room you’re hoping to stay in. Along with enjoyable cuisine and gorgeous accommodations, you’re also hoping to find endless activities to participate in.
Choosing to live the palace live and stay at one of the Palace Resorts properties in Mexico can ensure you’ll stay active during your vacation, as there are plenty of opportunities to do so. There are several properties to choose from, with one resort in Los Cabos, one in Cozumel, one in Playa del Carmen, one in Isla Mujeres and five in Cancun.
In addition to swimming in the pools and jogging on the beach along the ocean, there are all types of activities available. Guests of Palace Resorts have access to fitness centers located right on the properties. Whether you want to continue your lifting routine or get some cardio in on the treadmill, it’s all available to use.
If walking from place to place on the resort doesn’t interest you or you’d like to try a fun family activity together, you can rent bicycles and explore the resort on two wheels instead. Afterward, join in on a game of volleyball in the pool or soccer on the beach, a tennis match or a watersport such as kayaking or paddleboarding.
When your family feels the need to stretch their legs beyond the resort's limits, all of these destinations have excursions to take part in, conveniently located nearby.
A stay at Playacar Palace in Riviera Maya puts you in proximity to the famed 5th Avenue, where you can get your steps in by walking up and down the streets and taking in the sights of the shops and sounds of the local entertainment.
Another unique place to explore is the island of Isla Mujeres. You can take a boat over to the island in the morning and spend the day strolling along the streets, swimming and snorkeling in the water and shopping throughout downtown.
Swimming with dolphins, kayaking through cenotes and getting a round of golf in at the Moon Spa & Golf Club are just a few of the many other tours available during a stay in Mexico. From families with young children and teenagers to couples traveling for a honeymoon, everyone can find ways to stay active at Palace Resorts properties.
Contact a travel agent or visit the Palace Resorts website to learn more.
For more information on Palace Resorts, Los Cabos, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Cancun, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS