Entertainment Options Abound at Palace Resorts
With ten oceanfront properties situated in some of Mexico’s and the Caribbean most enchanting areas, Palace Resorts aims to exceed its guests’ expectations when it comes to redefining the all-inclusive experience. Aside from the wealth of regional outdoor activities, tours and excursions, which highlight the unique characteristics of each destination, every Palace Resorts property is home to plenty of on-site delights.
The booming resort town of Cancún is home to fully six of the brand’s beachfront properties: Beach Palace, Sun Palace, Moon Palace Cancún, The Grand at Moon Palace Cancún, Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún, and Isla Mujeres Palace (located on the island of Las Mujeres, just offshore).
To make the most of the native sun and sand, every Palace resort offers a variety of non-motorized water sports for all ages. Embark on an unforgettable scuba or snorkeling adventure, take out an ocean kayak, or give stand-up paddleboarding a try. You can also experience the adrenaline rush of being propelled above the water on a Fly Board, go out sailing or book a unique boat ride through the mangroves, where you’ll witness marine wildlife up-close upon reaching a majestic reef site.
At Moon Palace properties, on-site waterparks are freely available to all guests, where visitors can float along a lazy river, splash in a wave pool, or zip down one of several waterslides. There, the FlowRider Double Wave Simulator creates two lanes of perfectly endless waves, where kids can bodyboard, and more advanced and adventurous guests can use the stand-up flow boards to practice their gnarly moves.
Younger guests will also appreciate the inclusion of action-packed playrooms and ultra-chic teen lounges at family-friendly resorts, all equipped with the latest technology and trends in gaming, toys, and entertainment (except for the Le Blanc Spa Resorts Cancún and Los Cabos, which are for adults only).
While the kids are otherwise engaged, adults can take some time out to enjoy a round of golf at many locations, including Cancún’s Moon Spa and Golf Club—home to one of the only two Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses in the city. It also houses the Moon Palace Golf Academy, where certified instructors tutor students in golfing techniques with the aid of some integrated, state-of-the-art technology.
Various special activities are also always available for booking and vary according to property. At several locations, Ultimate Dolphin Swim treats kids and adults to an unforgettable swim experience among trained dolphins. Guests can always rent a bike or go hiking nearby. Or they can venture further to explore Mayan ruins, learn about ancient archaeological sites and discover the cool and calm of natural subterranean cenotes.
At Moon Place Jamaica in Ocho Rios, adventurers might opt to go river tubing on the stunning White River, climb the astounding Konoko Falls, or ascend to the top of breathtaking Mystic Mountain to gaze out over the glorious island. There’s also an excursion to go out and enjoy amusement park-style rides in the middle of the Jamaican rainforest.
In the evenings, guests can return to the resort to relax and take advantage of the bars, nightclubs and theme parties, as well as enjoy world-class entertainment options. Nightly performances vary by location, and include musical acts, such as the Michael Jackson Show and Karaoke Show; movement displays like the Mustafa Belly Dance Show, Break Dance Show and Dance Evolution Show; variety acts like a Magic Show, Circus Show and a Hypnosis Show; as well as a Sand Show and a Fire Show.
