Taco Bell Pop-Up Hotel a Huge Hit
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli June 28, 2019
Talk about brand loyalty.
Taco Bell, doing well in its role as one of the top quick-serve restaurants in the country and having also apparently conquered the pop music world, is now making waves when it comes to lodging.
The fast-food chain is opening up a limited-run pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, California, and all 70 rooms sold out in two minutes.
That’s quicker than running through the drive-thru and ordering a half-dozen tacos with Nacho Fries and a drink.
The chain started taking reservations at 1 p.m. ET Thursday through its website. One minute later, the site was overwhelmed and some users started receiving messages that it was down due to “higher than normal traffic.”
One minute after that, the rooms were gone.
Here’s a peek at what to expect when the hotel ups for four days in August.
Rates started at $169 a night.
“Taco Bell fans are truly one of a kind, and today was one of the best expressions of that fandom yet," Taco Bell Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg told USA Today in an email.
"The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort officially sold out in just 2 minutes. We would like to extend a big ‘thank you’ for those who have come along on this journey with us and even though The Bell is sold out, we’ll have more to share on exclusive merchandise, food and more in the coming weeks so those unable to score a room can still experience the fun from home.”
Of course, this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has connected with customers outside of its chain restaurant doors. It has run a promotion during baseball’s World Series the last several years offering a free taco when a player steals a base in a certain inning. You can get married in Las Vegas in a Taco Bell-themed ceremony. You can wear your allegiance with Taco Bell clothing sold at Forever 21.
And, of course, there is the latest stunt (besides the hotel, of course). To re-introduce its popular Nacho Fries to the menu, Taco Bell created its own love song by Emmy-winning former ‘Glee’ star Darren Criss entitled “Love of My Life. The song was produced by Taco Bell’s fake label, Live Más Productions, and Criss recorded it under the fake name Zack Collins.
Collins is “discovered” at his parking valet job while singing about his love for Nacho Fries.
