Take Camping in Greece to New Heights With Sky Dome
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 11, 2021
Santorini, Greece is one of the most Instragrammable places on the planet, with its white-domed roofs, beautiful mountainous landscapes and wide ocean views. With Greece officially reopening to U.S. travelers soon, Santorini Sky, a boutique luxury resort featuring eight private villas, is giving travelers the chance to see Santorini like never before.
The Sky Dome is a completely clear room that provides stunning views of the island. Located at Santorini’s highest point, at 2,000 feet above sea level on Prophet Elias Mountain, it features a solar lighting system and lights that can be controlled from a guest’s phone.
The Sky Dome was designed and built by HypeDome and also offers the perfect faux-camping experience for those looking to remain socially distant. Packages featuring this unique accommodation begin at 100 euros per couple.
Santorini Sky’s villas are modern, minimalistic and luxurious. Complete with full kitchens, private pools and stunning views of the island, Santorini Sky is a perfect place to enjoy a socially distant luxury vacation. Six of the villas, including the Sky Dome, are located just fifteen minutes away from the village of Pyrgos and around thirty from Oia. Two others are located in Pyrgos.
Santorini Sky also has a medical clinic that offers PCR tests for those needing a COVID-19 test prior to travel.
