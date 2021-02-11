The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island Reopens
Lacey Pfalz February 11, 2021
Atlantis Paradise Island’s luxury hotel, The Cove, reopened today, February 11, 2021.
Guests who stay at the hotel for a minimum of four nights will receive a complimentary first night free at The Cove for stays between February 28-November 30, 2021.
The Cove has 600 luxury suites with balconies and ocean views, as well as butler service. The hotel features an adults-only Cove Pool, with private beach cabanas and Sip Sip, a beachside dining venue. Guests at The Cove are able to access Atlantis’ Aquaventure, Atlantis Casino and five miles of incredible white sand beaches.
"We look forward to welcoming guests to The Cove, who can expect to have an unforgettable vacation experience,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island. “Our guests can relax, recharge and reconnect while experiencing the warmth of our Bahamian hospitality. There isn’t a better place than our white sand beaches, all-suite guest rooms with stunning ocean views, and the adults-only Cove Pool with private daybeds and beachside cabanas.”
Atlantis is currently using the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise protocols for health and safety throughout the pandemic. The resort also offers complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests for up to two guests per room for those returning to the United States. Other Rapid Antigen tests are available for $20, while the RT-PCR tests cost $165.
