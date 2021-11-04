The Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Opens to Guests
Lacey Pfalz November 04, 2021
The Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana opened to guests this week, offering a playful escape along the Dominican Republic’s Playa Juanillo.
With 228 suites and 40 villas, ten food and beverage venues, a spa and more, the new resort provides ample entertainment and family fun. With thirteen room types, guests, families, friends and couples can choose from honeymoon suites to swim-up suites and even private Island Reserve Villas with private plunge pools and personal butler service.
Guests can also enjoy a variety of entertainment and activities each day, from merengue dance lessons and yoga classes to cooking classes and rum tastings. The resort’s Entertainment Village Margaritaville Main Stage will also host live music, rock concerts and even silent discos when the sun goes down.
Guests who book now through January 1, 2022 for travel through January 31, 2022 can enjoy savings of up to 49 percent along with a $300 resort credit with the Grand Opening Special.
The resort is the result of a partnership between Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the Island Reserve brand. The resort follows the Karisma Peace of Mind well-being program, which includes a free on-site antigen COVID-19 test for all guests traveling back to the U.S.
“The launch of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is a thrilling next step in our partnership with Margaritaville,” said Mario Mathieu, VP of Business Development for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Blending incomparable service with ultimate relaxation, this stunning stretch of Playa Juanillo is the perfect location for this newest union. Cap Cana is an exclusive gated community and not only do we have the most beautiful beach with luxury facilities, our guests also have access to yacht sailings at the Cap Cana Marina and tee times at the Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada Golf Club nearby.”
