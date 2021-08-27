The Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa Celebrates Grand Opening
The Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa officially opened on August 25 and is currently offering introductory rates with savings of up to 30 percent off.
Located on the Kona Coast of Hawaii’s Big Island less than thirty minutes from Kona International Airport, the 22-acre resort hosted a traditional Hawaiian blessing and sharing of mea’ai, or symbolic foods, as well as a gift exchange to celebrate its opening.
The resort offers guests 500 rooms and suites that feature private lanais, a fitness center, two restaurants, a wedding chapel and the Ho’ola Spa. The resort also offers Outrigger Resorts’ Signature Experiences, designed to immerse guests in the local Hawaiian culture. Some experiences include a 90-minute cultural tour to the birthplace of King Kamehameha III, the Feast and Fire lu’au celebrating the region and excursions to see and snorkel with giant manta rays.
Besides offering fun for every member of the family, the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa offers more than 100,000 square feet of function space for everything from corporate meetings to weddings. Four adaptable indoor venues including a ballroom, oceanfront rooms, lush gardens and a wedding chapel provide memorable spaces for any type of gathering.
“Outrigger has provided heartfelt hospitality in Hawai‘i for nearly 75 years and our commitment to this destination remains steadfast; we’re proud to invest in our island home – especially amidst these challenging times,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group. “Vacations offer precious time to reconnect and recharge; it’s an honor to serve our guests, and we look forward to welcoming travelers to experience this special place renowned for its Hawaiian heritage and healing.”
Outrigger Resorts is offering flexible cancellation policies at all resorts worldwide. Guests are allowed free cancellations up to 24 hours prior to arrival.
