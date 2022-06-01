Last updated: 11:28 AM ET, Wed June 01 2022

The Wall Street Hotel Is Now Open

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 01, 2022

The lobby lounge at the newly opened The Wall Street Hotel. (photo via The Wall Street Hotel)

The Wall Street Hotel, the newest hotel in Manhattan’s Financial District and located in the historic Tontine building, celebrates its opening to guests on June 1.

The Wall Street Hotel features 180 unique guest rooms and suites, with king bed and multi-bedroom options available. All rooms and suites include bar carts, libraries, original artwork and luxurious furnishings. The hotel also features 4,800 square feet of event space for work gatherings, weddings, parties and more.

A suite at The Wall Street Hotel. (photo via The Wall Street Hotel)

Nick Paspaley, Hotel Owner and Executive Chairman of Paspaley Group of Companies stated, “The Wall Street Hotel is a natural continuation of our family legacy, bringing 100 years of travel and trade, global cultural experience, adventure, and refinement to transform the historic Tontine Building into a new oasis of charm and comfort. A one-of-a-kind gem for New York’s famed financial district.”

The hotel was designed by Stonehill Taylor and Rose Ink Workshop. Future developments include dining and bar concepts.

For more information or to book the hotel, please click here.

