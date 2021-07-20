Trump International Beach Resort Introduces 'All In' Package
July 20, 2021
South Florida's independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort has launched a special "Going All In Package" for guests seeking a one-of-a-kind all-in-one experience in Sunny Isles Beach just north of Miami.
Whether traveling as a couple, with friends or family, organizing a meeting or celebrating a wedding, the convenient package is ideal, covering accommodation, meals, beverages and activities.
The Forbes Four-Star resort's Going All In Package is available for stays from August 15 through December 15, 2021, starting at $479 per adult, per night, based on double occupancy for a four-night-minimum stay.
It includes accommodation in a luxe room or suite, daily meals—breakfast, lunch and dinner at one of the resort's onsite restaurants (some surcharges apply)—unlimited house brand spirits, domestic draft beer, house varietal wines and non-alcoholic beverages. The premium beverage package is available at an additional cost of $65 per adult, per night, plus sales tax and service charge.
The package also includes resort recreation and activities, access to the 24-hour fitness room, 20 percent off on cabana rentals, spa treatments and water sports and the service charge and resort fee.
Children three years old and under stay for free in the same room with their parents while guests ages four to 17 can stay at a discounted rate of $309 per person, per night.
The luxe oceanfront resort reopened to guests last summer with enhanced health and safety measures in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. "It was important for us to pause, reflect and flex our creative muscles on how we could lead, innovate and inspire. We are eager to welcome guests back safely and to show them all of our new offerings and technologies that will further enhance their stay," said Trump International Beach Resort Miami Director of Marketing Jim Monastra.
Contact your travel advisor or visit TrumpMiami.com to book the Going All In Package or for more resort information.
