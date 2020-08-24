Trump International Beach Resort Receives Recognition From Tourism Leaders
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort Lacey Pfalz August 24, 2020
Trump International Beach Resort reopened August 10, unveiling its redesigned lobby and the launch of its contactless guest services app, Go Hotel Life. The reopening was joined by leaders from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and the City of Sunny Isles Beach.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support from our city and tourism leaders. This year, our industry and community have been challenged like never before,” said Trump International Beach Resort Miami Director of Marketing Jim Monastra.
“It was important for us to pause, reflect and flex our creative muscles on how we could lead, innovate and inspire. We are eager to welcome guests back safely and to show them all of our new offerings and technologies that will further enhance their stay.”
The resort closed temporarily to help facilitate better procedures for operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the special parts of this plan is the Go Hotel Life app, where guests can book dining reservations, spa and salon appointments, recreation bookings and more.
The lobby has also been reconfigured to promote healthy social distancing habits, along with an update in its style.
