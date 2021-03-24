Trump International Beach Resort Introduces New Kosher Wedding, Event Options
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort Patrick Clarke March 24, 2021
The Trump International Beach Resort on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach is further enhancing its wedding and event offerings with the introduction of new Kosher options.
The 360-room upscale, oceanfront family-friendly resort was already an ideal host for one-of-a-kind weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and Jewish holidays with 22,000 square feet of versatile venues in one of the country's most sought-after destinations.
Arriving just in time for Passover this spring—the resort will also host Passover meals on the property—new offerings include Kosher bar packages featuring red and white wines as well as premium liquors, imported beers, assorted juices and mineral water. The packages start at $45 per person for a four-hour hosted bar. Guests can also book a Kosher kitchen rental starting from $1,500 per event.
In addition to a plethora of versatile event space and new Kosher offerings, guests can have peace of mind knowing the resort has implemented all-new health and sanitation protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its Commitment to Cleanliness.
Trump International Beach Resort has updated capacity charts and space configurations to meet the latest social distancing guidelines, installed hand sanitizing wipe stations and placed signage encouraging physical distancing and face-covering requirements throughout the property. What's more, the resort has transitioned to individually plated and served meals and continues to disinfect all meeting equipment, linens and amenities after each use.
This spring, guests have their pick of a meal package that includes four dinners and three lunches from March 26-29, which also includes Seder meals on March 27-28. A la carte meals served in the banquet space are also available through April 3. Chef Shimi Alon and his team even offer guests delicious ways to celebrate Shabbat with Friday night dinners and Saturday afternoon lunches featuring meat, challah, grape juice for Kiddush and additional wine upon request.
The resort is also offering special deals for guests this spring, including discounted room rates for Florida residents and 25 percent savings on bookings of four or more nights.
For more information on the Kosher offerings and events available at Trump International Beach Resort, call 305-692-5613 or email salesrfp@trumpmiami.com. For general information and reservations, visit TrumpMiami.com.
