Trump International Beach Resort Miami Offering Special Rate for Healthcare Heroes
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort July 15, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Healthcare workers can head to Miami for some much-needed relaxation at Trump International Beach Resort. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Trump International Beach Resort Miami wants to thank you for all you do by sharing with you what we do—treat you to top-quality hospitality at our beachfront resort. Let us welcome you for a few days of rest and relaxation in the sun.
Exclusively for Healthcare workers:
—Rates from $159 per night - the lowest rate available
—Complimentary daily valet parking - in and out as you please
—Waived Resort Fee - enjoy wi-fi, our resort beach and amenities...on us!
—Click here to book or call (844) 304-7960
—Based on availability, restrictions apply. Must show valid, current healthcare ID at check-in; without ID prevailing rates apply. Applies for frontline healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, EMTs and paramedics. Rate fluctuates based on room type and seasonality. Contact the resort for more details.
SOURCE: Trump International Beach Resort press release.
For more information on Trump International Beach Resort, Miami
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS