Unique Spa Treatments for Every Preference
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann June 10, 2019
The Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts scatter the beaches throughout Mexico and the Caribbean with locations in Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Cancun, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Hyatt Zilara resorts are for adults only while Hyatt Ziva resorts welcome all ages, but both brands offer topnotch service.
Part of the Playa Hotels & Resorts brand, these properties provide guests memorable vacations with ideal locations, gourmet restaurant options, spacious accommodations and infinity pools. In addition to these things, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties also all have a spa for guests to relax at.
It’s called the Zen Spa at each location, and it offers unique treatments to satisfy every preference. Visitors to the Zen Spa can choose to indulge in one of the traditional treatments such as a signature couples’ massage or a classic Swedish full body massage, or they can select one of the more unique options.
For example, it’s one thing to have a massage in a serene spa setting, but taking it outdoors is another level of relaxation. Whether it’s a cabana located near the ocean so guests can listen to the waves crash in on the shore or a hut located over the water in a quiet section of the resort, the alfresco experience raises the bar for tranquility.
In addition to the outdoor treatment rooms, the Zen Spas at Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts have a Teenz Kids Menu specifically designed with the younger guests in mind. This menu includes treatments such as a Teenz Chocolate Wrap, a Teenz Sweet Manicure, Teenz Savory Pedicure and more.
There are several other specialty options as well. Prenatal Massages are available for any mothers-to-be looking to find a bit of relaxation before the baby comes, and the Four Hands Treatment is done with two therapists in order to fully relax the mind and body.
Visitors who may have forgotten to reapply sunblock can choose the After Sun Facial to protect sunburn, and athletes may want to select the Sport Massage geared toward reducing recovery time and healing muscles and tendons.
These treatments are just a few of the many options available throughout the Zen Spas located on Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties. There’s never a bad time to sign up for a spa treatment while on vacation, whether it’s upon arrival to have a relaxing start to the trip or towards the end to top off an exceptional retreat.
Planning a spa treatment is also a lovely way to surprise a significant other or family member during vacation. Choose to treat a loved one for a birthday or anniversary gift or simply book an appointment as an out of the blue surprise.
