Vail Resorts Achieves All Renewable Energy Consumption in North America
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2022
Vail Resorts, which offers skiing resorts across North America and in Australia and Switzerland, released its fifth annual EpicPromise Progress Report, celebrating its achievement of transitioning to all renewable energy across its North American resorts.
The achievement is part of the resort group’s sustainability and responsibility goals of having a zero net operating footprint by 2030 and achieving zero waste to landfill by 2030, which are both currently ahead of schedule.
Currently, it’s sourcing 96 percent of its electricity worldwide from renewable sources as a critical step in creating a net zero footprint.
"It is because of the passionate work of our team that we are able to share these results. We have set bold goals and commitments and continue to deliver on promises we have made to our environment and our communities," said Kirsten Lynch, CEO of Vail Resorts.
"Climate change requires all of us working together to mitigate the challenges facing not just our industry, but our planet – and we remain dedicated to doing our part as responsible stewards of the great outdoors and committed partners to our communities. I am so proud of our team for staying focused and on track as we continue to make progress towards a zero net operating footprint," Lynch continued.
Partnerships for climate advocacy include Ceres and RE100, as well as the Mountain Collaborative for Climate Action.
Additionally, Vail Resorts’ responsible travel program has donated $22.9 million to over 250 local organizations in which it has resorts, addressing problems from food and housing assistance to forestry health. It also provided $1.3 million in emergency relief grants and scholarships to Vail Resort’s own team members and their families, including those impacted by Colorado’s Marshall Fire.
Last year alone, its Epic for Everyone youth access program welcomed 8,000 young people from around the country who might not otherwise have had access to skiing, while also donating $8 million worth of goods and services to provide for their meals, equipment rentals, skiing classes and more.
This winter, Vail Resorts expects to add more than a dozen new partnerships with nonprofit and youth development organizations to reach marginalized youth, expecting to host 9,000 across 29 resorts.
