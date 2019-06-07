Velas Resorts' "Bite of Mexico" Features 24 Acclaimed Visiting Chefs
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts June 07, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Visitors can sample the vast diversity of the country’s native cuisines all in one place, prepared by celebrated chefs on loan to Velas Resorts from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
This summer, Velas Resorts takes guests’ palates around the regions of Mexico with 24 visiting chefs from Mexico City and Puebla to La Paz and the Yucatan Peninsula.
Offered from July 8 to August 3, A Bite of Mexico features gastronomic experiences with the chefs, Mole spa treatments, ancestral drink tastings, Mexican fairs, a Mini Mariachi Workshop for Kids, and more. A Bite of Mexico is available at the Grand Velas Resorts in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit, Casa Velas and Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, and Mar del Cabo in Los Cabos.
On the Baja California Peninsula, vacationers can visit both Grand Velas Los Cabos and Mar del Cabo to partake in A Bite of Mexico. At the former is Joel Ornelas, chef of Puerto Vallarta’s Tintoque, known for contemporary presentations of traditional dishes; Pablo Salas, whose restaurant in Toluca has been named among the Top 50 Restaurants in Latin America; Julio Alfonso Huerta, Executive Chef of Guadalajara’s Caserol; and Fernando Martinez Zabala, former contestant on Top Chef Mexico who hails from one of Michoacan’s culinary families.
Mar del Cabo will feature local chefs at its Encanto Restaurant. Javier Galindo, of San Jose del Cabo’s highly regarded taco and tequila bar La Lupita; Juan Jose Juarez, chef of Los Cabos’ sensory experience Casa Calavera; Abraham Tamez, protégé of Gerardo Rivera and owner of Metate; and Paul Zamudio, owner of Cabo MexicAsian restaurant Panazia, are confirmed.
At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, guest chefs include Victor Jimenez, executive chef of famed Mexico City restaurant Rosetta, one of The Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants; Fernando Hernandez, executive chef of Puebla’s Moyuelo, recognized among the best restaurants in the country; Federico Lopez, graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and former Best Mexican Chef; and Jesús Vázquez, who head ups Tepic’s Loma 42 which has been recognized for the past 3 years as one of the best 120 restaurants in the country.
At Casa Velas, a boutique adults-only hotel and ocean club on the golf course, Mexican cook and gastronomic entrepreneur Karla Enciso; Humberto May Tamay, Yucatecan chef at Chaka at Grand Velas Riviera Maya; Second Oscar, Mexico’s representative for S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018; and Nahum Velasco, Executive Chef of the AAA Five Diamond Cocina de Autor in Playa del Carmen, are on tap.
Velas Vallarta will feature Uriel Viveros, 2017 winner of Mexico’s "Cook of the Year"; Carlo Espinosa, Executive Chef of Tikuun in Guadalajara; and Hugo Sandoval, chef of Casa Madero in Coahuila, northern Mexico. Francisco Molina, owner and chef of Evoka in Tlaxcala Valley outside Puebla, recognized as one of the world’s best restaurants by LA LISTE, a global selection of the handpicked by discerning food critics and expert guides, will also be on hand.
On Mexico’s Caribbean Coast, Grand Velas Riviera Maya will feature special presentations nightly from Diego Niño, recipient of the Millesime Award for Young Talents; Alejandro Villagomez, former Chef de Cuisine of Mexico City’s Pujol and current Executive Chef at Steinbecks Restaurant in La Paz; Cookbook author and the foremost chef on Colima cuisine, Nico Mejia; and Mauricio Leal, who started his career at Café des Artistes and now runs ICú in Puerto Vallarta.
For more information, visit velasresorts.com.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
For more information on Velas Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS