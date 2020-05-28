Velas Resorts Blog | May 28, 2020 10:48 AM ET
How to Capture the Best Vacation Photos on Your Phone
Taking a photo with your phone is simple, but taking an amazing photo with an ideal frame and good lighting requires a little bit of effort.
Velas Resorts wants to ensure all travelers are equipped to take the best photos during their vacation in order to have lasting memories and also share them with friends and family back home.
This is why the company is sharing all its tips, tricks and gadgets to use for capturing amazing photos and videos during vacation.
Lighting is key for taking an epic photo; however, the natural lighting doesn’t always want to cooperate. Having a ring light for your phone is a way to guarantee ideal lighting for any photo day or night.
Whether you’re traveling solo or with a group, there’s most likely going to be a time when you want to take a selfie. Stretching your arm out as far as it goes or using a selfie stick works, but in order to get everyone easily in the frame, consider using a flexible tripod. Hang it from a tree branch or wrap it around a pole, and you’re good to go.
Water lovers will surely want to capture some of their moments in the lake, ocean or pool this summer. Whether it’s kayaking, surfing or snorkeling, you’ll want to have a waterproof case for your phone.
It’s a great alternative to a waterproof camera, so you don’t have to bring both your camera and phone along. Just keep in mind the distance for how far you can submerge it.
